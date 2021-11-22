 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000

  Updated
There is so much to love about this 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Waco! Located just off of Lake Shore Drive, you're sure to fall in love! Some key features of this home include 2 living areas, an office and built in book shelves. The large single pane windows in the living room overlook the beautiful backyard which backs to green belt. Schedule your appointment today!

