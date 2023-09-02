Sneak peek into this beautiful home in Waco, Texas. This modern style home is high efficiency with a great layout you don't want to miss! It features 19 ft ceilings, custom cabinets with quartz island in the kitchen and Jack & Jill bathrooms with fun shower tile in all bathrooms. Highlights include pella windows, wood accent beams, laundry room, and so much more to make the perfect home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $275,000
