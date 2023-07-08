3 bedroom 2 bath home with isolated master and formal dining with great open floor plan and in a cul-de-sac. One of the larger floor plans in South Fork and so spacious. Liberty, the very regal Great Dane, has plenty of space to roam about. Brand new roof. Garage door, front window will be replaced due to previous hail damage. Gutters will also be added. The large kitchen granite topped island is so inviting and opening up to the large living room. Home is close to shopping, schools and Baylor University