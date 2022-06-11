Perfectly Charming. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the process of become something wonderful. Featuring an open concept kitchen space with granite counter tops, island bar, pantry and full sized dining/breakfast area. The living room is also spacious and open to the kitchen. Home also comes custom with granite counter tops in the bathrooms, tile shower surround, separate utility room, designer paint colors,double pain window and wood look tile flooring. you will love the large backyard with privacy fence and is perfect to put your own touches on. Only Minutes from Baylor, Magnolia Silos, Cameron Park, Zoo and all that downtown has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $276,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco police arrested a 17-year-old on a gun charge Monday who they said was seen on security footage near the scene of a shooting that sent a …
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday who they believe shot two people outside a taco truck in April, seriously injuring both and lea…
Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell's Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered goodies to Central Texas for generations.
The thousands of curious sightseers who have driven or walked by the castle at 3300 Austin Ave., known as the Cottonland Castle, will get a ch…
Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authoritie…
Three local restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas: Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave.; Cafe Homestead, near th…
Whitney ISD has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new head football coach and athletic director.
The biggest Buc-ee's ever: A 75,000 square foot store is coming to Texas with 120 fueling stations.
Waco OKs engineering for solid waste transfer station on University Parks, a major expense in landfill move
The Waco City Council approved a $316,000 contract Tuesday that represents a small piece of what consultants have said could be the costliest …
‘Was he under our nose the entire time?’ Centerville residents discuss manhunt of convicted murderer east of Waco