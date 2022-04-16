3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $276,900

Perfectly Charming. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the process of become something wonderful. Featuring an open concept kitchen space with granite counter tops, bar, pantry and full sized dining/breakfast area. The living room is also spacious and open to the kitchen. Home also comes custom with granite counter tops in the bathrooms, tile shower surround, separate utility room, double pain window and designer tile flooring. you will love the large backyard with privacy fence and is perfect to put your own touches on. Must See