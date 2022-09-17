 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,000

Fall in love with this gorgeous property! Well maintained over the years, beautiful plants and trees to accompany you not to mention the spacious rooms this home has to offer. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home will be perfect for any growing family. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity to call this your new home. Schedule a visit today!

