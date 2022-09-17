Fall in love with this gorgeous property! Well maintained over the years, beautiful plants and trees to accompany you not to mention the spacious rooms this home has to offer. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home will be perfect for any growing family. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity to call this your new home. Schedule a visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week and vote for the top players.
Starr, who served as Baylor president from 2010 to 2016 and continued to call Waco home, had been hospitalized for months at a Houston hospital, family members and friends said.
PROVO, Utah — On a terrible night for kickers, quarterback Jaren Hall and BYU’s offense took this Top 25 matchup into their own hands after th…
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard, vacant health complex at Legends Crossing bought, plus Waco gas prices, a debut for the Baylor-BYU game and more.
Mynar's Bar, holding down a prime corner in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book "Texas Dives."
Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone cal…
A Los Angeles company is moving to acquire Waco’s Sandstone Apartments, partnering with local housing agencies to make the units affordable to…
PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle.
McCall said she is grateful to find a successor like Amanda Samaniego, who will start soon as the nonprofit's new executive director.
After the last dump trucks and excavators have left Waco's landfill 3 years from now, it could become a solar farm, combined with a generator that makes electricity from methane.