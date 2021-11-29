3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,900

Welcome home to this adorable 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Woodway! Located across the street from the Carleen Bright Arboretum, you are in walking distance from being able to enjoy the year around beauty that the arboretum has to offer! There is also close access to so much dining, entertainment, and fun within a short drive, you will fall in love with this location! The home has a beautiful front porch that extends the length of the home and showcases the beautiful view over the rolling hills of Woodway. Inside you will be welcomed by a large living space that is anchored by a beautiful tiled fireplace. The master bedroom sits off of the living space and is accompanied by a large ensuite bathroom. The master bath offers dual vanities with granite countertops, soaking tub, separate shower, and his and her walk in closets. Down the hall you will see the kitchen that has a large opening over the counter to view into the dining room. The large window brings in tons of natural light to fill the space. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and a tiled backsplash. The hall bathroom is in a perfect location for guests and the occupant of the second bedroom. A huge bonus in the third bedroom is that it has its own ensuite bathroom! An awesome addition that is not always seen in theses homes! Do not hesitate to see this beauty in person! Call us today for your personal showing!!