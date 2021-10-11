3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,900

Welcome to this charming home right in the heart of Waco! Come and see the recent updates with new roof, new floors, paint throughout, new backsplash in the kitchen, new fixtures and more... Covered porches that surround most of this home will give you the outdoor living space you want. Storage building out back for your lawn equipment. Lots of natural light illuminates 2 living areas and formal dining area right off the kitchen. Another room right off the kitchen makes the perfect sun room. This home has so much to offer.