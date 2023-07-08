How about that Country style home in the city? Newly built home in the heart of Waco close to all you need. Blocks away from schools, shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, minutes away from hospitals, MCC & Baylor! Check out this open floorplan, you'll love the bright & airy look. Custom Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 Good size bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room and huge back yard with privacy fence! Foam insulation for high efficiency & You can't beat the price either! Come make this your HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cameron Park Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Masai giraffe to the world, and the public has a little more than a week left to weigh in on her name.
Now called The Herringbone, the once multicolored conglomeration of shipping containers at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Waco i…
Mike Copeland: Mac and cheese expansion; Shaq's plans for Waco; BU nursing endowment; Leadership Waco
Roni's Mac Bar looking for franchisees. Shaq's Big Chicken warming up in Texas. Gas prices tick down ahead of July Fourth. Baylor adding Louis…
Two teens were sitting in jail Monday after police say they led a high-speed chase Sunday from Bell County to Waco, sending five people to the…
Waco police called on a welfare check Thursday discovered a 2-year-old covered in feces inside an apartment strewn with garbage, food and huma…