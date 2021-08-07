3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,900

If you are looking for newer construction in China Spring, look no more! Completed in 2020, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study has been well maintained and is ready to go! You will love the open floor plan, the secluded office (that could also be a playroom or second living area), the isolated master with dual vanities, separate tub and tile shower, and the updated paint colors and fixtures. The kitchen has granite, stainless appliances (including a fridge that stays), and a nice island/breakfast bar area. You are conveniently located in the Brentwood subdivision and close to all the main things in China Spring. This home is less than 2 years old and ready for its new owners!