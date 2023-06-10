Tucked away on a quiet country road in Gholson, Texas this hidden gem has 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sits on just under 2 acres of land. Walk in to this cozy, family home that has wonderful sized living area open to kitchen. Kitchen features large island with seating, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms are excellent in size with good closet space. Superb isolated main bedroom with fabulous master bathroom that includes oversized walk in shower. Endless opportunities with fencing for animals, screened in back porch overlooking tree covred backayrd, plus a large deck on the front of the home that is great for enjoying the evenings. Additional amenities include recessed lighting, laundry room, storage shed, lined pool, hot tub, gated entry to property, and additonal graveled parking. Priced to sell, move in ready, this wonderful home is ready for viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $280,000
