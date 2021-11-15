3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $280,000

Come see this fully remodeled beauty, possessing the charm of a classic home while delivering the practicality and peace of mind of owning a newly built house. The extensive craftsmanship and character are revealed the moment you walk through the front door. Notice as the natural light pours through the large framed windows into the open-concept kitchen and illuminates the wonderfully executed board & batten accent wall, giving this home style and character normally only seen in dream-boards and your favorite interior design shows. The impressive attention to detail is seen in every aspect of the home, whether it be the custom kitchen island with apron sink, the beautiful wooden shelves in all the custom cabinetry, the built-up door trim on every passageway, the large laundry room with built-in shelving, or the master en-suite/retreat that boasts 2 walk-in closets, a freestanding tub, sliding glass enclosed shower, double vanity with marble countertop, and separate board and battened toilet room. Beyond its interior comforts, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is also just minutes from downtown and the Magnolia Silos. So close in fact, that you can sit on the large front porch in the evenings and watch the red letters of the ALICO building illuminate the evening sky. ***Due to current Waco short term rental policies, the property is presently ineligible for this type of registration. Upon receiving an acceptable offer, seller has communicated willingness to allot an open concession to cover a portion of the cost associated with a carport or driveway.