This 2021 built home is better than new with so many upgrades to include: insulated interior walls, upgraded lighting, reverse osmosis water system, irrigation system, custom landscaping, rain gutters, electric garage door opener and custom blinds throughout. This home has an inviting open floorplan with light bright modern neutral cabinet, quartz countertop flooring and paint colors. Open kitchen with large island with seating and storage. Kitchen has walk in pantry and GE appliance package. Master suite is spacious with walk in closet and spa like bath with very pretty dual sink and custom tile shower along with garden tub. Nice guest rooms on the opposite side of home. The back yard is dreamy with open pastoral views, covered patio, extended concrete, established flower beds, flagstone accents along with a pergola. Wonderful sunsets and big open Texas sky.