Amazing Home priced to sell quickly with over 1875 SqFt in Waco built in 2016 by Style Craft Homes. This incredible layout features modern architectural design with lots of natural light and is sophisticadedly decorated to impress the most casual of property viewer. Enjoy plenty of space with what could easily be multiple entertaining areas or a fantastic office space, also vinyl flooring, granite counters, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, double paned windows and high ceilings. The spacious primary suite has an incredible walk in closet and the ensuite has a garden tub with a separate shower and double vanity. The backyard has a full privacy wood fence and open patio/pergola concept piece to aid entertaining. Make this wonderful home yours today by contacting us for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $282,900
