BUILT IN 2020, This property looks like it was built yesterday! Located in the Heart of Waco. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Walk into the highly desirable open concept floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout. The master bedroom is secluded and master bath includes his and hers vanities, gorgeous tiled tub/shower combo, and a huge walk-in closet. Not to mention all bedrooms have BIG closets. YES!!! The exterior includes an oversized backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $284,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots a…
Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, broke state election law when he used amplification to campaign near a Waco early vote center, McLennan County Republicans said Wednesday.
OFFENSE
The two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe i…
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request…
Rankings watch: China Spring is now No. 1 in state while Lorena hangs tough at No. 10 after the Franklin loss. #txhsfb
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
A Waco company has filed multiple lawsuits against delivery giant Amazon claiming patent infringement in some of its Alexa-based services.
A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the c…
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifti…