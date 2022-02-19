3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

Look no further! Beautiful move-in ready home in the popular Brentwood subdivision is ready for its new owners! Built in 2018, this lovely 3 bed 2 bath home features open concept living, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, abundant storage space and large island with bar seating. Retreat to the isolated master suite and enjoy the large soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower and walk-in closet. Both guest bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. The large laundry room includes additional storage space. Easy to maintain yard is fully fenced, no neighbors behind you, and a nice covered back patio is the perfect space to relax. This great home is located in the coveted China Spring ISD schools and is convenient to local restaurants, shopping, and only 20 minutes to downtown Waco. Call today to schedule your private tour!