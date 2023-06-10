How about that Country style home in the city? Newly built home in the heart of Waco close to all you need. Blocks away from schools, shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, minutes away from hospitals, MCC & Baylor! Check out this open floorplan, you'll love the bright & airy look. Custom Kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 Good size bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room and huge back yard with privacy fence! Foam insulation for high efficiency & You can't beat the price either! Come make this your HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baylor University has been prowling for building permits in recent weeks, securing formal approval to proceed with several projects.
A Waco couple is seeking a full accounting of what led to the fatal police shooing of their black Lab, Finn.
Greater New Light Baptist's North 18th Street home dating to 1921 has hit the market with a $1.5 million asking price, while the congregation …
The Waco City Council Tuesday will hold a public hearing on a request to rezone 25 acres for an apartment complex near Old Lorena Road and U.S…
The registered sex offender linked to the recent arrest of the leader of the Chi Alpha ministry at Baylor University was arrested Friday morni…