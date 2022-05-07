3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $285,000

Comfort, style and convenience are offered with this delightful single-story Waco home. With an array of quality finishes throughout, a welcoming custom-built pergola out the back and an ideal location placing you just moments from all you could ever need, this home is sure to capture the attention of a wide range of eager house hunters. Easy-care gardens, lush lawn and a modern façade are first to welcome you as you arrive at 10209 Biltmore Drive. Stepping inside, you’ll discover the well-designed and spacious floorplan that includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office, adding convenience for those who work from home. The impressive kitchen boasts sweeping stone countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar seating, and from here you can flow into the lounge room or outside to the pergola. This custom-built space includes a sun cover and timber decking and feels private and peaceful, as it enjoys views over the fully-fenced grassy backyard. Adding to the impressive list of features are on-trend flooring in the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fans and a double vanity in the main bath. You will live within the China Spring ISD and close to the local park where you can enjoy a selection of gorgeous walking trails. Airport Beach and the shoreline of Lake Waco are a short 6-minute (approx.) drive away and the center of Waco is an easy 16-minute (approx.) drive from this must-see home.