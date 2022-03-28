3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $287,500

Beautifully Renovated Mid-Century Styled Home with lots of charm and character with spacious open floor plan. Located conveniently near all the amenities and popular shopping areas. 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath. Large Bedrooms and spacious closets. Large windows. Pergo Timber Craft flooring in one bedroom and Kitchen. Original Oak floors throughout the remainder of the home. Fully fenced with a large backyard. Detached double garage. Enjoy privacy and beautiful mature trees. Updates include Quartz Counter Tops, Open Concept, Restored Oak Floors, Complete HVAC System, Recessed LED lighting, Interior Paint through-out, new appliances, new contemporary ceiling fans, new plumbing fixtures. Just a few blocks from Silos and Downtown Waco, close to Baylor and 90 minutes from Austin.