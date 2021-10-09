Welcome to China Spring, home of the Cougars, a special place where homecoming parades and community pep rallies still happen. Located roughly 12 miles northwest of Waco you can travel around (or over) the Lake into this Texas town. 9436 Cold Springs Drive is in the Flat Rock Village subdivision and reasonably convenient to shopping, CSISD schools, Baylor, downtown Waco, and Magnolia Silos. This home is ready for a new owner who craves the small town appeal of China Spring, but needs to be centrally located between Austin & Dallas. If a drive to the big cities is not your idea of fun there may be an option to grab a hopper flight from nearby Waco Regional Airport to AUS or DFW. With three bedrooms and more than 1900 square feet there is plenty of room to set up for your next chapter. The downstairs kitchen is fully equipped with a combo-pantry & laundry room which makes multi-tasking a breeze. If you need to take a moment to yourself after a long day you have the option to enjoy the backyard patio or the balcony out front. Come take a look at this property today and your next step will be to stock up on China Spring blue & cougar paw gear because this is your place to call home. .
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $288,000
