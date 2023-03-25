Well kept home in desirable Lakes at University Parks subdivision. Lots of natural light throughout the open floor plan living, kitchen, and dining. This well thought out plan feels much larger than 1,526 square feet with 3 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 full baths & a dedicated utility room. The master bedroom features high ceilings with extra space for a desk or chair, ensuite bath with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub & nice sized walk-in closet. Granite countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinets make this a functional & beautiful kitchen. Dining room with access to covered back patio is perfect for entertaining. Nice sized living room with plenty of options for furniture. Front two bedrooms offer nice privacy with easy access to second bath. Enjoy fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking and the walking trails around the community pond. Great location close to all Waco has to offer. Just minutes from Baylor, downtown Waco, and the Silo disctrict.