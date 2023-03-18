THIS 3/2/2 HOME IS A BEAUTY AND YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS IT!! THIS LIGHT BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS SITUATED ON A CORNER LOT AND BACKS TO A RANCH* THIS HOME IS SO CHARMING YOU ARE GOING TO FALL IN LOVE WITH IT!! LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND SO MUCH MORE (SEE UPGRADE LIST ATTACHED)* COME HOME AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK AND RELAX ON THE COVERED BACK PATIO AND LISTEN TO THE BIRDS SING WITH A GLASS OF WINE! THIS HOME SHOULD BE ON THE TOP OF YOUR LIST AS IT DOESN'T GET MUCH BETTER, SO RUN DON'T WALK TO MAKE THIS YOUR BEAUTY YOURS!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $289,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The McLennan Community College Highlassies hoops team is going to the biggest dance in their sport.
One must forgive Steven Beseda, a self-described "boy from Penelope," for his unabashed enthusiasm over what Pivovar is and will become.
Mike Copeland: For Keeps Coffee; Gas prices spring forward; Racing for permits; Harp Design building
For Keeps Coffee & Bakery is nearing completion at 3619 Bosque, and co-owner Cameron Philgreen said he may host a soft opening this coming…
Big trucks rumbled through rolling hills and past grazing cattle to deliver sand, rock and crushed gravel Tuesday to Tradinghouse Lake, which …
After four months as interim chief executive officer for the community nonprofit Prosper Waco, Jessica Attas is removing the interim part of h…