3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $289,900

Looking for quiet country living? Here’s your chance! The home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings in master suite, fresh paint on interior and fairly new siding/exterior paint as well. The outdoor space is incredible! 1.13 acres is the perfect amount of land to have privacy but not too much to maintain. Huge oak trees provide plenty of shade in the summer months. It’s on a corner lot with an attached 2 car carport. The 25’x30’ shop can fit 3 cars, has electricity, water and a wood burning stove! Attached to the shop is a covered parking area for your RV/boat with access to 220 power and water hookups as well. Back of the market at no fault to the sellers. Buyers financing fell through the day of closing. Don’t miss your chance to make it yours!