Welcome home and welcome to China Spring! This beautiful newly built home is located in one of the more established areas of Central Texas. Located in the Brentwood subdivision, this beautiful neighborhood features a community park and is central to all things China Spring! This beautiful open layout home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, and in immaculate condition. It’s perfect for the family who wants a low maintenance home to grow in, while being in one of the fastest growing towns in Central Texas. So stop and check out what makes this home and area so special.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brightly painted metal spheres created by local artists were nearing their full installation last week when Waco officials halted the work…
Local, state and federal law enforcement opened the month of May with 155 arrests in five days in McLennan and Bell counties, through Operatio…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Founders of The Findery plan to open an upscale restaurant on Woodway Drive. Clay Pot has reopened. Jubilee Market serves as a model for store…
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.