Welcome home and welcome to China Spring! This beautiful newly built home is located in one of the more established areas of Central Texas. Located in the Brentwood subdivision, this beautiful neighborhood features a community park and is central to all things China Spring! This beautiful open layout home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, and in immaculate condition. It’s perfect for the family who wants a low maintenance home to grow in, while being in one of the fastest growing towns in Central Texas. So stop and check out what makes this home and area so special.