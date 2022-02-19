 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $289,900

Gorgeous 3/2 home in the peaceful Foxborough neighborhood in China Spring ISD! The large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island, and spacious pantry. The isolated primary suite has a separate shower, separate tub, and his & hers sinks. Awesome privacy-fenced backyard includes an extended patio perfect for grilling or relaxing in the evenings! Exterior has sprinkler system and gutters. Entire property has been beautifully maintained. Furniture is available for additional monies. You don't want to miss this one!

