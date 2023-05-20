This beautiful two-story CHINA SPRING ISD home is a must see! The 2020 build maximizes its 1670 square feet, giving you two entertaining spaces and three large bedrooms, two of which overlook 75+ acres of gorgeous undisturbed land sitting peacefully behind the property. The luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs combines perfectly with the granite countertops, subway tile, and white cabinets with modern finishes. The big energy efficient windows located on both floors allow sunlight to pour into the home, casting a welcoming warmth onto the accent walls displayed in each living room. That sunlight won't cost as much as it will your neighbors by the way; this house features solar panels (owned not leased) that will drastically reduce your energy bill each month. Check out the main bedroom featuring beautiful views, a large closet, and a 5-piece bathroom. After you've finished gazing through the windows upstairs at the green pastures behind the fence, head out to the back patio to plan your spring barbecue party under the cool shade and water misters. The massive backyard features a fire pit area and gives you plenty of space for storage sheds, gardens, and lawn games. This house is located under 5 minutes away from China Spring High School and an even shorter drive to the Lake Waco Golf Course. You'll love your scenic drive into town or over the lake -- Such a great location! This lovely home is ready for its next owner. Book your showing today