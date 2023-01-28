 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $292,000

Well kept home in the sought after Lakes at University Parks subdivision. The open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Primary bedroom includes high ceilings, with extra space for a desk, vanity or exercise equipment. The Kitchen is filled with tons of natural light thanks to a large wall of windows. Beautiful granite counter tops and island help complete the gourmet kitchen look. Stainless steel range, dishwasher and built in microwave are all Matching from GE & Convey. The formal dining room is amazing and features 12 ft high ceilings and has custom designed windows that no other home in the neighborhood has. Ring cameras are located in the front and back of the home, window and door sensors are installed. Enjoy Kayaking, Paddle boarding and fishing in the community pond. This home is located in a neighborhood close to all of Everything Waco has to offer! Minutes to downtown Waco, Baylor University, The Silo's, I-35 and more!

