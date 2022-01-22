3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $293,000

Totally awesome and move-in ready! This beautiful home is just the perfect size and the floor plan is so functional. Need a flex room? Need office space? This home has options. The kitchen, dining, and family room are open but framed by arches adding dimension and character. Yes! A wood-burning fireplace for those cold days! The owner’s retreat is roomy, has a tiled shower with seating and a spacious linen closet. The covered patio is ready for your outdoor entertainment. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to live in the Brentwood Addition, located in the China Spring School District, home of the State 4A Division II Football Champions! This neighborhood also features a walk-around lake, playground, and splash pad.