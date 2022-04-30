3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $294,900

Amazing Home with over 1900 SqFt in Waco built in 2017 by Style Craft Homes. This incredible layout features modern architectural design with lots of natural light. Enjoy plenty of space with 2 dining and island bar seating and 2 living areas one could easily be a fantastic office space, also vinyl flooring, granite counters, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, double paned windows and high ceilings. The spacious primary suite has an incredible walk in closet and the ensuite has a garden tub with a separate shower and double vanity. The backyard has a full privacy wood fence and storage shed. Make this wonderful home yours today!