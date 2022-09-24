 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $295,000

This NEW BUILD home is located in the SOCO district, with beautiful designer choices this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage presents to you with wood-like laminate flooring throughout and a modern gorgeous gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the large calacatta quartz island in the heart of the home, which acts as a beautiful centerpiece for your breakfast area. The master suite features a wonderful bathroom with walk-in closet. The rear covered patio provides a great space for those summer cookouts. This home is just full of mix design and functionality which provides the most efficient use of space. All of this is situated in a convenient friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, only minutes away from groceries stores, coffee shops, shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals, highways, parks and much more!! Come view your home today.

