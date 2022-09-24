This NEW BUILD home is located in the SOCO district, with beautiful designer choices this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage presents to you with wood-like laminate flooring throughout and a modern gorgeous gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the large calacatta quartz island in the heart of the home, which acts as a beautiful centerpiece for your breakfast area. The master suite features a wonderful bathroom with walk-in closet. The rear covered patio provides a great space for those summer cookouts. This home is just full of mix design and functionality which provides the most efficient use of space. All of this is situated in a convenient friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, only minutes away from groceries stores, coffee shops, shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals, highways, parks and much more!! Come view your home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Black Rifle Coffee Co., a company founded in 2014 that dotes on military veterans and active-duty personnel in its coffee products and affilia…
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning i…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school football performances of the week.
NEW: Take a look inside "The Castle" in today's new Waco Today issue — though we weren't sure Magnolia would agree since the new show doesn't debut until Oct. 14.
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site i…
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans …
The system should reduce annual water use by 37 million gallons, and energy consumption by 62%, while producing biogas meeting about 15% of the plant's energy needs.
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitc…
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
Mart took over the No. 1 spot in this week's Texas Football statewide rankings and three other Centex teams moved up, too. #txhsfb