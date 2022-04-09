Prime location, superior finish outs, and meticulous care make this home a true must have! A Stylecraft constructed home in the well established and highly sought out after Lakes at University Parks Dr subdivision. A prestigious floor plan with an open concept flow. Immediately after walking in you will see the abundance of space in the main living room. Never miss a beat from the entertainment with a fully functional kitchen and NO WALLS! A great sized island for the quick roll up, grab a snack, and dip. An isolated owners suite with tremendous size and a cozy corner that can easily be used as a reading corner. Separate shower and tub with dual vanities to ensure you won't bump elbows while getting ready in the morning. Two additional bedrooms at the front and opposite side of the owners suite allowing for that seclusion. Granite countertops throughout, nice vinyl flooring, soft neutral colors schemes, and a back patio for all the wonderful sunsets! Snag up this home that just minutes from Baylor University, local shopping, eateries, and local attractions!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $295,000
