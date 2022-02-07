3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $295,000

Feast your eyes on this lovely 3/2, perfectly tucked away in between all the beautiful trees and shade on Wooded Acres Dr, minutes away from dinning, shopping, and entertainment. This home features 2 living spaces, formal dining, and breakfast area. Recent updates include granite countertops throughout, vinyl flooring, updated bathrooms, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful backyard oasis with plenty of trees,shade and room to entertain. This home includes solar panels installed in August 2021, to help reduce and save on your energy bills. Make your way on down to 2016 Wooded Acres and see for yourself!