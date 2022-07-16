3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $298,500

Conveniently located in the Lakes at University Parks addition, this open layout home sits perfectly for those needing easy access to Waco and its amenities. Mere minutes from all things Baylor, Loop 340, and downtown Waco, the owner of this property will enjoy less time driving and more time experiencing Waco! This quiet neighborhood features paved sidewalks and a pond for year-round recreation. While all the homes in this addition are well loved, 1115 Merganser Way stands out above the rest. The manicured lawn and river stone landscaping really make this home “pop.” Upon entry, the flex space at the front of the home has a variety of uses like a dining room, office, or even workout space. The open kitchen holds ample counter space and storage while also having a pantry. Under the same raised ceilings as the kitchen is the living room that opens to the back patio. The isolated primary bedroom houses a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower while also having dual vanities for comfort. Both guest rooms share a bathroom in the hallway which can also be used while hosting friends and family. Homes like this under $300,000 are becoming increasingly harder to find – schedule a tour now!