This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located the the South Fork Subdivision in Waco. There are numerous upgrades throughout, including oversized kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and gutters. There are two living areas, which allow plenty of space for a large family and entertaining. The home boasts a fabulous formal dinning room and a cozy breakfast area. The backyard has a privacy fence and a patio with a gorgeous pergola for enjoying the great outdoors. The master suite is isolated in the back of the home, it offers a large bathroom with a separate shower/tub. This home won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The creators of a new kayak launch on the Middle Bosque River near Lake Waco hope it will bring new anglers and paddlers to a spot previously known mostly to insiders.
If absence truly makes the heart grow fonder, then how do you explain Brittney Griner’s relationship with Baylor fans?
Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu.
Waco attempted murder, Fort Worth homicide charges added against man arrested in shootout with police
Police filed an additional charge of attempted murder against the Waco man they said exchanged gunfire Tuesday night with officers serving war…
Roll a bowling ball, smack a golf ball and have a ball watching movies, maybe a film festival featuring “Caddyshack,” “Tin Cup” and “The Big Lebowski.”
Federal judge keeps ex-Baylor coach Art Briles in Title IX lawsuit involving domestic violence by player
A federal judge Wednesday rejected a motion by former Baylor University head football Coach Art Briles to dismiss him as a defendant in a Titl…
A driver was injured after crashing through a fence Thursday morning at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School on Cobbs Drive, Waco Fire Department…
A Waco man wanted on several warrants surrendered after barricading himself in a South Waco home late Tuesday and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.
McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks.
It’s not just the lack of gravitational pull that separated Jelani McDonald from his Central Texas rivals and made him this year’s choice as Super Centex Boys Basketball Player of the Year. It’s the way he also elevated his leadership skills in spurring the proud Cadets to a school-record win total and another appearance in the regional tournament.