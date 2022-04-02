 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located the the South Fork Subdivision in Waco. There are numerous upgrades throughout, including oversized kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and gutters. There are two living areas, which allow plenty of space for a large family and entertaining. The home boasts a fabulous formal dinning room and a cozy breakfast area. The backyard has a privacy fence and a patio with a gorgeous pergola for enjoying the great outdoors. The master suite is isolated in the back of the home, it offers a large bathroom with a separate shower/tub. This home won't last long!

