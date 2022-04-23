3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

Don’t miss out on this rarely lived in one owner home located just steps away from the community catch and release pond, splash pad, and walking trail! Built in 2016, this home was used as a family meeting spot which means it’s practically brand new! Upon entering the home you’ll notice the tall ceilings in the entry and the large dining area. The kitchen is open to the living area and features under cabinet windows to bring in natural light. A study nook features a built-in granite desk area with enough room for two! The isolated oversized master bedroom features a spa like bathroom with soaking tub, tile shower, double vanities, and large closet. The back patio is a great entertaining spot in the not too big, but not too small, backyard. Located in the desirable China Spring school district with quick access to Waco regional Airport, Lake Waco, and other amenities.