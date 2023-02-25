It's the cutest! Adorable 3BR/2BA home in China Spring ISD. Located in the Brentwood subdivision, which is close to everything in the China Spring community. Brick and stone exterior with great curb appeal; front facing 2-car garage, sprinkler system front and back and gutters. Interior beauty with open concept and vinyl plank wood flooring in the main areas of the home. Large dining room as you enter the home with a lovely bay window that is perfect for extra light, plants to grow or for you to sit and read a book. Open kitchen and living room. Kitchen features an oversized island, granite counters, pretty backsplash and cabinets, pantry, nice appliances and the refrigerator does convey. Living room has a WBFP and a large window overlooking the backyard. Isolated master suite with dual vanities, walk-in shower, separate bathtub, and walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms share a hall bath. Home features so much storage and ample space in the closets. Laundry room is a separate room off of the garage and the washer and dryer will convey, too. Such a great backyard with plenty of yard and a covered, private patio. Due to the elevation of the home, you’ll enjoy a nice breeze on the patio, perfect for coffee in the mornings. Great location and highly rated schools!