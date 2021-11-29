 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

Come check out this lovely 1 and half story 3 bed, 2 bath updated in 2012, 1368 sq. ft. on 10+ acres, open floor plan, over head loft, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, Partially wooded with a beautiful secluded creek front property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert