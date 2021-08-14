3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

China Springs country/urban living! (No HOA) This home has a gorgeous interior design, all the upgrades, stainless steel appliances, double built-in ovens, with granite countertops. Office/library/flex room that can be closed off from the main home. Back yard with screened porch allowing for morning coffee or grilling evenings. The floor plan is one of the best, as each bedroom is isolated offering the best privacy, incredible attic insulation with a new roof to boot (July 27th, 2020)! FYI: Waco Park/Waco Golf course/Waco Country Club are all just a couple of blocks away. This home is waiting on that special family.