3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $299,900

This super cute newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living room, formal dining room a large kitchen with a huge island, new appliances, new cabinets with a beautiful back splash, gorgeous granite counter tops and a huge window box perfect for that indoor garden with an awesome view of the pool. Nice sized bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms, master bathroom featuring a beautiful soaker tub. New flooring through out. New ceiling fans. New light fixtures. New HVAC (2021). Large backyard with a nice sized in-ground pool just in time for summer! This home is centrally located near shopping, restaurants and much more! View More