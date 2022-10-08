BUILT IN 2020, This property looks like it was built yesterday! Located in the Heart of Waco. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Walk into the highly desirable open concept floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout. The master bedroom is secluded and master bath includes his and hers vanities, gorgeous tiled tub/shower combo, and a huge walk-in closet. Not to mention all bedrooms have BIG closets. YES!!! The exterior includes an oversized backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $300,000
