Some days, the dream is to be away from the world - tucked in next to a pond where all you hear are frogs and cicadas. Other days, being in the middle of a bustling neighborhood and getting to interact with members of your community and build relationships is #goals. With this home you can have BOTH of these things! Situated at the end of a half cul-de-sac directly next to the community pond, splash pad, and walking trail this cute home has the ability to offer something for the person yearning for the country and the person needing community. Not only is this a great homesite in this community, the neighborhood of Brentwood is in China Spring ISD - home of the Champion Cougars! Friday night lights definitely deliver here whether you catch the State Champs playing a game or focus more on the halftime show performed by the award winning Cougar Band. And the fun isn't just for the kids of Fall - come on out and watch the State Champion baseball team in the Spring or catch a play from the award winning Theater group. Not to be outdone our FFA has brought home quite a few buckles over the past few years as well. Life in China Spring can be pretty great on it's own...but knowing that you only need to drive about 20 minutes to be in the heart Waco is amazing! New shopping and entertainment options pop up quite often which balance well with established businesses and the legacy of this college town. This cute 3 bedroom home is a great place to start you next chapter, especially now that it has a brand new roof and the appliances inside the home come with! Schedule your private tour today!