This nearly new home checks all the right boxes. Located minutes from Baylor and the amenities of downtown Waco. The well thought out floor plan is a spacious open concept, perfect for entertaining. With the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a walk in pantry. The flooring is vinyl plank which is easy on the eyes and easy to maintain. There are also a generous amount of windows filling the home with gorgeous, warm natural light. The primary suite is spacious and features a huge walk in closet, double vanities, soaker tub and a separate shower. Another reason this property stands out is the over sized corner lot. The backyard is huge and is perfect for entertaining guests outdoors and or playing with the pups and kiddos. Come fall in love with your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This tranquil 46-acre Waco homestead with horses, hayfields and views of Brazos River cliffs is a legal battle zone, sitting in the crossfire of a three-year fight involving multiple parties.
A federal judge on Wednesday found Christopher Grider guilty on all counts against him regarding his actions at the U.S. Capitol breach Jan. 6, 2021.
Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operati…
A 130-mile city master plan of hike and bike trails would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area.
FORT WORTH — With the face-shredding freezer box temperatures, it was hard to think about anything except, “Man, it’s cold.”
The McGregor Country Christmas festival will make its first run Wednesday through Friday, and organizers already have plans to make it a recurring event drawing massive participation.
Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Monday.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Partners in the popular Cafe Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early mor…
Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings: Updates after the latest games and who's playing this week. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight