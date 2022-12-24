3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $300,000

This nearly new home checks all the right boxes. Located minutes from Baylor and the amenities of downtown Waco. The well thought out floor plan is a spacious open concept, perfect for entertaining. With the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets and a walk in pantry. The flooring is vinyl plank which is easy on the eyes and easy to maintain. There are also a generous amount of windows filling the home with gorgeous, warm natural light. The primary suite is spacious and features a huge walk in closet, double vanities, soaker tub and a separate shower. Another reason this property stands out is the over sized corner lot. The backyard is huge and is perfect for entertaining guests outdoors and or playing with the pups and kiddos. Come fall in love with your new home!