Beautiful home in Midway ISD, close to I35. Open floor concept with a beautiful kitchen with large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry and dining area, opens into the dining room. Isolated master with bathroom with a walk in shower, dual vanities and a large closet. Spacious laundry room makes doing laundry not such a chore. Covered patio looking over the beautiful pool built in 2020 with a fenced backyard. Sprinklers in the front yard, 2 care garage with front entry. Shed in the back yard will convey with the home. This a beautiful home in the Surrey Village Addition, you will not want to miss this fantastic home.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $302,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay…
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their C…
A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecuti…