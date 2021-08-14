3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $302,500

Beautiful home in Midway ISD, close to I35. Open floor concept with a beautiful kitchen with large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry and dining area, opens into the dining room. Isolated master with bathroom with a walk in shower, dual vanities and a large closet. Spacious laundry room makes doing laundry not such a chore. Covered patio looking over the beautiful pool built in 2020 with a fenced backyard. Sprinklers in the front yard, 2 care garage with front entry. Shed in the back yard will convey with the home. This a beautiful home in the Surrey Village Addition, you will not want to miss this fantastic home.