3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $305,000

This home was built in 2017 but upgrades since then are amazing! To list a few, upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinets in kitchen, utility room and study. Subway backsplash in kitchen. Master bath upgrade to walk in shower with bench. Custom murphy bed plus built in shelves. Shiplap feature wall plus additional shelves in guest bedroom. Screened in porch by Faulkenberry, front and back retractable doors. 10 foot by 8 foot shed was added + $10,000 in landscaping, sprinkler system with bubblers. Office flex space. Drip system for plants and foundation. This beautiful home is a must see!