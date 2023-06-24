Welcome to 10225 Biltmore Dr., Waco, TX 76708! This charming property offers a wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful home in a prime location. The home showcases modern features and an open concept design that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The well-designed layout optimizes space and allows for seamless entertaining and comfortable everyday living. Step inside and be greeted by a bright and airy living area, where natural light floods through large windows, creating a cheerful ambiance. The living room flows effortlessly into the adjacent dining area, making it easy to host family and friends for gatherings and meals. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring sleek countertops, ample cabinet space, and high-quality appliances. Prepare delicious meals and create lasting memories in this culinary haven. The master suite is a private retreat, offering a serene sanctuary for relaxation. With a spacious layout and a well-appointed en-suite bathroom, complete with modern fixtures and a walk-in shower, you'll find the perfect place to unwind at the end of the day. Two additional bedrooms provide comfortable spaces for family members or guests, and a second full bathroom accommodates their needs with style and convenience. Outside, the property boasts a generously sized backyard, perfect for outdoor activities and enjoying the Texas sunshine. Imagine sipping your morning coffee on the patio or hosting barbecues with loved ones in this lovely outdoor space. One of the standout features of this property is its proximity to the community park. Take advantage of the nearby green spaces, playgrounds, and walking trails, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and leisurely strolls.