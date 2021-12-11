Welcome home!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers over 1700 sq ft with an open floor plan and 10' raised ceilings. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, tiled backsplash, gorgeous granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite is complete with a large walk in closet, dual vanities, walk in shower, and upgraded separate tub. This home is complete with foam insulation, a high efficiency HVAC, security system, sprinkler system, oversized 2 car garage with an insulated garage door, flowerbeds, a covered patio and 6' privacy fence to finish off this amazing property. This home is priced to sell, so come take a look before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I read with interest President Livingstone’s recent Tribune-Herald column touting Baylor’s “accelerating growth” and future hopes related to i…
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
La Vega Independent School District is mourning the loss of Phillip Bancale, whose 43 years on the school board made him one of Texas’ longest…
Know how these changes may affect you as the new year approaches.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
Like Mike Tyson said, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. For China Spring, it turns out the Cougars had a plan for that against West Orange-Stark.
Baylor obviously likes the taste of Sugar. So much that the Bears are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons.