3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $305,000

Welcome home!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers over 1700 sq ft with an open floor plan and 10' raised ceilings. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, tiled backsplash, gorgeous granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite is complete with a large walk in closet, dual vanities, walk in shower, and upgraded separate tub. This home is complete with foam insulation, a high efficiency HVAC, security system, sprinkler system, oversized 2 car garage with an insulated garage door, flowerbeds, a covered patio and 6' privacy fence to finish off this amazing property. This home is priced to sell, so come take a look before it's gone!