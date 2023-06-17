Looking for a home on a cul de sac? What about a large backyard? How about neighborhood perks such as a playground, splash pad, and stocked catch and release pond with walking path? Look no further!! ?? Check out this beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of China Spring. The home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths PLUS a bonus loft area that could be used as second living room, game room, or office. It has an open concept, tall ceilings, newly installed roof and windows galore! In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets. The master bedroom leads into the ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub and great sized walk-in closet. Don’t miss out on making this one your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $305,000
