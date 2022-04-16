3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,000

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable China Spring ISD. You'll feel right at home as you walk into the large and open living room that features a wood-burning fireplace and flows to the spacious kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, nice appliances and a pantry. The isolated master suite features 2 walk-in closets, dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate shower. The outside is complete with a sprinkler system, covered front and back porch and a privacy fence. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, Lake Waco and Lake Waco Golf Course.