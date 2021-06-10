Come and take a tour of this beautiful Sorrells & Co. custom build home today! Within walking distance to Cameron Park, you will be able to enjoy one of the best maintained and largest parks within city limits in the entire country! The park holds 22 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, along with playgrounds, picnic areas, disk golf, kayaking, and the zoo!! The fantastic gated community of Cameron Heights is just a few blocks from all the entertainment downtown Waco has to offer and minutes away from Baylor campus. The location of this new listing can not be beat!! But the wow factor does not stop there! The two story craftsman style home offers a two car garage along with front and back patio seating. When you walk into the home you will be awed by the open floor plan showcasing a gorgeous wooden and iron staircase. No details were left untouched as you will notice modern fixtures, cabinets, countertops, and paint colors throughout. Next to the kitchen and dining area is a bonus coffee/bar area for your convenience. There is a half bath located on the first floor with the laundry room that is behind a large accent sliding barn door. Also, on the first floor is the master bedroom accompanied by an ensuite bathroom that boasts dual vanities, large tiled shower, and huge walk in closet. Upstairs the 1,740 square foot home is topped off with three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has something for everyone to enjoy, so contact us today for a personal showing! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former principal at Robinson High School and his wife allege in a lawsuit that they were forced out of their jobs in 2019 because of “bigo…
Mike Copeland: Stores for the hard-working; Tecovas permit; Souper Salad's old spot; Creative destruction
Somebody out there is spreading the word Central Texas is filled with hard-working folks who do not mind getting their hands dirty.
Garth Brooks was visibly moved when singer Kelly Clarkson performed his song "The Dance."
-
- 5 min to read
In the decades since Paul Quinn College left Waco and William Decker Johnson Hall behind, there have been talks of using the building as a com…
The way the Rev. Tynna Dixon tells it, she did not find out she would be the first African American pastor at Waco’s First Methodist Church un…
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after a 10-year-old reported he had been sexually abusing her since 2019, accord…
The city of Waco dismissed a 2019 code enforcement lawsuit Tuesday against Trendwood Apartments, after the owners brought the property back in…
The folks at Spice Village downtown have not lost their sense of humor, though February’s ice storm put the premises under water and prompted …
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Waco woman Tuesday after they said a 16-year-old boy acknowledged he was in a sexual relations…
Baylor's bear enclosure gets Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation, a first for a university-owned facility
Less than 30 years after Baylor University stopped feeding live bears Dr Pepper, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation has put Jo…