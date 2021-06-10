3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,900

Come and take a tour of this beautiful Sorrells & Co. custom build home today! Within walking distance to Cameron Park, you will be able to enjoy one of the best maintained and largest parks within city limits in the entire country! The park holds 22 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, along with playgrounds, picnic areas, disk golf, kayaking, and the zoo!! The fantastic gated community of Cameron Heights is just a few blocks from all the entertainment downtown Waco has to offer and minutes away from Baylor campus. The location of this new listing can not be beat!! But the wow factor does not stop there! The two story craftsman style home offers a two car garage along with front and back patio seating. When you walk into the home you will be awed by the open floor plan showcasing a gorgeous wooden and iron staircase. No details were left untouched as you will notice modern fixtures, cabinets, countertops, and paint colors throughout. Next to the kitchen and dining area is a bonus coffee/bar area for your convenience. There is a half bath located on the first floor with the laundry room that is behind a large accent sliding barn door. Also, on the first floor is the master bedroom accompanied by an ensuite bathroom that boasts dual vanities, large tiled shower, and huge walk in closet. Upstairs the 1,740 square foot home is topped off with three more bedrooms and another full bathroom. This home has something for everyone to enjoy, so contact us today for a personal showing! View More