Welcome Home and welcome to the Surrey Ridge neighborhood! This immaculate, newly built home sits in one of the most desirable areas Southbound of Waco! Close enough to access I-35 within minutes but far away not to hear anything from the Highway. This beauty features 3 beds, 2 baths, open layout, and was built by the highly reputable John Houston Builders! Located in the highly sought-out Midway School District this home has all things one is looking for with the growing family of school aged kids! Looking to downsize into something clean and simplistic that fits everything you need then this this newly built home also fits that criteria as well! So come by and see what makes the home, neighborhood, and over all location so special!