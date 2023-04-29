Welcome Home and welcome to the Surrey Ridge neighborhood! This immaculate, newly built home sits in one of the most desirable areas Southbound of Waco! Close enough to access I-35 within minutes but far away not to hear anything from the Highway. This beauty features 3 beds, 2 baths, open layout, and was built by the highly reputable John Houston Builders! Located in the highly sought-out Midway School District this home has all things one is looking for with the growing family of school aged kids! Looking to downsize into something clean and simplistic that fits everything you need then this this newly built home also fits that criteria as well! So come by and see what makes the home, neighborhood, and over all location so special!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A planned mixed-use development called The Concourse would bring a hotel, grocery store, shopping center and town homes to an 88-acre site alo…
The developer of a proposed mixed-use development in East Waco is moving forward with the city of Waco's preliminary approval of a zoning plan…
A federal district court jury in Waco awarded $279 million in damages Friday to Textron, known for making the Army’s UH-1 “Huey” helicopter, i…
Two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday ended up in jail because the woman used a phone app to help police track them down, their affida…
The night Sherrell Carter died in 2019, Waco police had not settled on a suspect as crime scene technicians began to arrive where she was shot…